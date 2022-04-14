MI State Legislators’ Proposed Abortion Bills

From MichiganVotes.org

Proposals legislators have offered related to abortion laws. The issue is in the news due to speculation that an upcoming U.S. Supreme Court ruling may revise the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision in a way that allows for state bans on abortions up to the 15th week of pregnancy. This could make enforceable a 1931 Michigan law making it a felony to perform an abortion. The 1973 Roe outcome made that law unenforceable, but it was never repealed.

Contact information for your state legislators is listed below.

~~~~~~~~~~~

Senate Bill 70 and House Bill 5542: Repeal criminal sanctions on willfully causing a miscarriage (abortion)Introduced by Sen. Erika Geiss (D) and Rep. Laurie Pohutsky (D), respectively, to repeal a 1931 law that defines willfully giving a pregnant women drugs or using instruments intended to procure a miscarriage (abortion) as criminal manslaughter. Enforcement of this state statute was effectively halted after the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which held that restricting a woman's access to abortion violated an individual's right to privacy recognized by the due process clause of the 14th amendment. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Resolution 8 and House Resolution 22: Affirm unborn right to life, enforce restrictions, passed on voice-votes Introduced by Sen. Lana Theis (R) and Rep. Luke Meerman (R), respectively, to affirm the right to life of every unborn child in this state and support for 1931 state law making it a felony to perform an abortion, and “exhort” the Attorney General, police and regulators to enforce it. Republican majorities in both the House and Senate brought the non-binding measures to the floor and passed them on non-roll call voice votes in 2021.

Senate Bill 760 and House Bill 4737: Ban abortions because fetus disabled or not preferred sex or race Introduced by Sen. Lana Theis (R) and Rep. Julie Calley (R), respectively, to make it a crime subject to two years in prison and a $50,000 fine to knowingly perform or induce an abortion on a woman who wants it because a test indicates the unborn child has a disability, or is not the sex or race the mother would prefer. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

Senate Bill 939 and House Bill 5444: Require fetal heartbeat test before abortion Introduced by Sen. Kim LaSata (R) and Rep. Steve Carra (R), respectively, to prohibit a physician from performing an abortion without first determining whether there is a detectable fetal heartbeat, except in medical emergencies, with violations punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5475: Prescribe lessons for public school sex ed classes Introduced by Sen. Rep. Rachel Hood (D), to require Michigan public school sex education courses to “affirmatively recognize that individuals have different sexual orientations;” “be inclusive of same-sex relationships;” “teach pupils about gender, gender expression, and gender identity, and explore the harm of negative gender stereotypes;” include “ an objective discussion…of abortion” and much more. Referred to committee, no further action at this time.

House Bill 5558: Ban fetal tissue research from abortions: Passed 55 to 51 in the House (Feb. 9, 2022) To prohibit knowingly performing research using organs, tissues, or cells taken from a dead embryo, fetus, or neonate obtained abortion. This and related bills would repeal an exception that allows this if the mother gives consent.

Yes: Bollin (R)

No: Brabec (D), Hope (D), Lasinski (D), Rabhi (d)

About: Michigan Votes is a free public service of the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit research and educational institution. Its purpose is to inform citizens, community leaders, business people, media, and public officials about legislation that affects their families, schools, jobs and communities. The site empowers citizens to take a more active part in the democratic process, and hold their elected representatives accountable.

State Representatives

Donna Lasinski (D) District 52 (Dexter, Chelsea, Saline, Scio, Manchester) 517 373 0828 donnalasinski@house.mi.gov

Yousef Rabhi (D) District 53 (Ann Arbor) 517 373 2577 yousefrabhi@house.mi.gov

Felicia Brabec (D) District 55 (Pittsfield, York, Barton Hills) 517 373 1792 FeliciaBrabec@house.mi.gov

Kara Hope (D) District 67 (Stockbridge) 517 373 0587 KaraHope@house.mi.gov

Ann Bollin (R) District 42 (Pinckney, Hamburg) 517 373 1784 AnnBollin@house.mi.gov

State Senators

Lana Theis (R) District 22 (Chelsea, Dexter, Manchester, Hamburg) 517 373 2420 SenLTheis@senate.michigan.gov

Jeff Irwin (D) District 18 (Ann Arbor, Saline, Pittsfield, York) 517 373 2406 senjirwin@senate.michigan.gov

Curtis Hertel Jr. (D) District 23 (Stockbridge) 517 373 1734 senchertel@senate.michigan.gov

Photo: Flickr, Michigan Municipal League,