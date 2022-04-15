Girls’ Track and Field Wins Chelsea Relays

The Chelsea girls’ track and field team had a big week after winning the Chelsea Relay’s and picking up an SEC White victory over Pinckney Tuesday.

The Bulldogs hosted the Chelsea Relays Thursday and brought home the title with 91 points. DeWitt was second with 80 and East Lansing third with 72.

It was a blustery, windy day for the Relay’s, but the Bulldogs pushed through it with three first-place finishes.

Makayla Kegerreis, Eva Dewaele, and Madeline Collins teamed to take first in the long jump.

Paiton Doyle was part of the inning shuttle hurdle relay along with Molly Mannor, Leila Wells, and Brooke Matusik and was also part of the winning pole vault team with Audra Guthre and Lily Paddock.

Eva Woodard, Anna Brant, and Claire Ashe teamed to place second in the discus.

Wells was in on two second-place finishes to go along with her shuttle hurdle relay win. She teamed with Collins and Anna King to win the high jump and was part of the freshman/sophomore 4x100 relay team along with Natalia DeMea, Sofia DeMea, and Kennedy Anderson.

Trilian Krug was in on two second-place relays as well. She teamed with Audra Guthre, Seren Angus, and Julia Kause in the DMR and Madison Morgan, Angus, and Kause in the 4x800.

Woodard, Brant, and Ashe finished third in the shot put, while the Kruse relay team of Matusik, Dewaele, Doyle, and Kegerreis finished fourth, and the 4x400 team of N. DeMea, Doyle, Morgan, and Guthre was fourth.

The Bulldogs had a huge night against Pinckney with a 78-59 win.

Kegerreis picked up a pair of wins in the 100 and long jump.

Woodard also picked up a pair of wins in the shot put and discus, and Wells had two wins in the 100 hurdles and high jump.

Doyle won the 800, Mannor the 300 hurdles, and Guthre the pole vault.

Kegerries was second in the 400 and part of the 4x200 team with Wells, Laney Smith, and Dewaele that finished second by just .7 seconds.

Mannor was second in the 100 hurdles and part of the 4x100 team along with Aleya Smith, Wells and Dewaele just .3 second behind Pinckney.

Julia Kause was second in the 1600, N. DeMea second in the 200, Matusik second in the 300 hurdles, and King second in the high jump.

Third-place finishes went to A. Smith in the 100 and 200, Morgan in the 800, Ashe in the discus, and Collins in the long jump.

