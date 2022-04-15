Chelsea Tennis Blanks Bedford

Chelsea girls' tennis took care of Bedford 8-0 Thursday to remain undefeated on the young season

The match of the day was one singles where Ines Grego won an exciting 7-5, 5-7, 10-7 tiebreaking win.

Hopkins dominated at two singles with a 6-1, 6-1 win, Josie Jackson won 6-0, 6-3 at three singles, and Roeser won 6-3, 6-1 at four singles.

Julia Hanselman/ Maddi Coy teamed to win 6-4, 6-4 at one doubles, Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay/ Emily Heiss won 6-1, 6-0 at two doubles, Haley Hilgendorf/ Ellie Kuck 6-4, 7-6 (5) at three doubles, and Elizabeth McGuire/ Sara Martin 6-4/7-6 (9) at four doubles.