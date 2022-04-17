Chelsea Lacrosse Clips Tecumseh

The Chelsea lacrosse team took down Tecumseh 11-9 in a hard-fought game last week.

Liam Conti led the Bulldogs with four goals.

Myles Bieber scored the hat trick with three goals, while Ben Potter added two. Thomas Dennis and Michael Jones scored two each.

The Bulldogs hosted East Lansing Saturday and could not overcome a huge eight-goal second quarter by the Trojans as they fell 10-7.

Potter and Bieber each scored first-period goals for the Bulldogs and the game was tied 2-2 after one period.

Chelsea was called for a penalty between periods, giving East Lansing a man up for two minutes and the Trojans took advantage of it by scoring four times to take a 6-2 lead.

The Bulldogs were called for another penalty and East Lansing found the net again for a 7-2 lead. Chelsea was down a man for the first 3:30 of the second period.

East Lansing would score three more times in the second and built a 10- 2 lead at the half.

The Bulldogs began to chip away at the Trojan lead as the defense locked down on East Lansing.

Bieber found the net for the Bulldogs in the third and Jon Shemwell scored on a man-up just seconds into the fourth to cut the lead to 10-4.

Chelsea would continue to rally in n the fourth with two more goals by Bieber and Shemwell found the net to make it 10-7 with 3:44 left, but the Bulldogs would get no closer as East Lansing went into stall mode to kill the clock in the final three minutes.

Conti assisted on two goals and Kellen Ahlstrom one for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea fell to 2-1 overall on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



