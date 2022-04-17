Chelsea Track and Field Falls to Pinckney

The Chelsea boys’ track and field team came up short in an 87-50 loss to a tough Pinckney squad Tuesday.

The Bulldogs held their own in the field events and sprints but could not overcome a strong distance squad of the Pirates.

Andrew Sherwood was in on three first-place finishes to lead the Bulldogs. Sherwood won the 200 and 400 races and was part of the winning 4x200 relay along with Colton King, Auden Howard, and Thomas Shemwell.

Dylon Reeves won the shot put and Aiden McGuire the discus.

Brandon Snyder cleared the 20-foot barrier and won the long jump and was part of the winning 4x100 with Nick Fisk, Colin Wacker, and Johnathan Turnbow.

Snyder also finished second in the 100, while Connell Alford was second in the 3200.

Fisk was third in the 100 and high jump. King third in the 200, Alford third in the 1600, Ethan Kwaske third in the 110 and 300 hurdles, McGuire third in the shot, Travis Shemwell third in the discus, and Mo Cugliari third in the pole vault.

The Bulldogs hosted the Chelsea Relays Thursday and had five first-place finishes.

Ryan Scott, Travis Shemwell, McGuire, and Reeves teamed to win the throwers 4x100.

Leo Swager, Alford, Bram Hartsuff, and Zebedee Swager won the 4x3200, while McGuire, Scott, and Travis Shemwell teamed to win the discus, and Parker Olk and Nolan Fleszar won the pole vault.

Snyder, Thomas Shemwell, and Lucas Hopkins teamed to win the long jump, while Scott, Travis Shemwell, and McGuire were second in the pole vault.

Third-place finishes went to the DMR relay team of Alford, King, Zebedee Swager, and Hartsuff and the high jump team of Wacker, Fisk, and Turnbow. King, Snyder, Howard, and Sherwdoo teamed to finish fourth in the 4x200.

Photos by Mike Williamson



