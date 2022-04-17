Chelsea Soccer Clips Parma Western

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team opened a busy week by bringing home a hard-fought 1-0 win over Parma Western Monday, April 11.

It was a defensive battle from the start as the teams were scoreless throughout the first half.

Chelsea broke through in the second half when Erin Dusenbury knocked home a corner kick from Katie Wickman to make it 1-0 with 25:30 left in the game. That is the only goal the Bulldogs would need as the defense and goaltender Klara Kuebler shut down the Panthers.

The Bulldogs again went on the road and came home with a 4-1 loss to Marshall Wednesday night.

Dusenbury scored on an assist to Grace Ratliff to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead early in the second half, but Marshall exploded for four goals to pull out the win.

The Bulldogs made their third road trip of the week when they traveled to Pinckney Thursday night and battled to a 1-1 tie with the rival Pirates.

Pinckney took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a penalty kick even though the Bulldogs carried a lot of the play.

The Bulldogs struck back Breigha Vowles drilled a shot into the net from 25 yards out to tie the game at 1-1 and that is how it would end.

Chelsea is 2-2-2 overall one the season and 0-0-1 in the SEC White.