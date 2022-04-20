Free Wildflower Seeds and Pine Seedlings at Chelsea Farmers Market

From Cheryl Wells

Let's celebrate Spring at the Farmers Market. The Chelsea Area Garden Club will be handing out free White Pine seedlings and wildflower seed packets at the 1st Chelsea Farmers Market, Saturday, April 30th, 8-1 pm.

The Eastern White Pine (Pinus strobus) was adopted as the Michigan State tree on March 4, 1955. These conifers are important for wildlife habitat, nesting, seeds and foliage. The CAGC thanks the Washtenaw Conservation District for donating the pine seedlings.

The wildflower seed packet contains a blend of 20 wildflowers that provide important habitat and food for pollinators found in Michigan. The flowers provide colorful season-long blooms in the first year and for years to come. This mix contains prairie perennials like Purple Coneflower, Butterfly Weed and Black-Eyed Susan, along with nectar-rich annuals like Red Poppy and Lemon Mint. Perfect for hummingbirds and butterflies.

Check the CAGC website for additional information regarding this event. www.chelseagardenclub.com