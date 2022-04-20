Chelsea Softball Makes Quick Work of Jackson in Season Opener

The Chelsea softball team finally got to take the field for the first time this season Tuesday when the Bulldogs hosted Jackson in a SEC White doubleheader.

Bad weather had forced six cancellations this spring before Chelsea finally got a game in.

While the weather was cold and windy, the Bulldogs bats were red hot as they pounded out 25 hits in a pair of 15-0 wins to sweep the Vikings.

To go along with the scorching bats, Bulldogs pitcher Emilee Underwood tossed a three-inning perfect game in the opener and Megan McCalla tossed a two-hitter in the nightcap for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs high-powered offense wasted no time getting going as Chelsea scored 15 runs in the first inning of the season

Chelsea hit five triples in the opening inning and pounded out 12 hits in the first to take control from the start.

McCalla collected two hits and four RBI to lead the offense. Zoey Monica had two hits and three RBI, and Bekah Zachrich and Underwood had two hits and two RBI each.

Jenna Ouellette added two hits and an RBI, Amelia Robinson two hits and a run scored, and Mya Purdy a hit and run scored.

Underwood did not allow a baserunner and struck out eight for the win.

Much like the first, the Bulldogs scored 15 runs in the first inning to take command.

Zachrich got things going with a two-run homer to put Chelsea up 2-0 and they never looked back.

Monica collected two hits and three RBI, while Maggie Olaveson and Andi Evers had two hits and an RBI each. Anna Reisner had a hit and two RBI, Purdy and Robinson a hit and RBI each, Kaylee Partyka a hit and two runs scored and McCalla one hit.

McCalla struck out eight in the circle for the Bulldogs.

Photos by Dawn McCann



