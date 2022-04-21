How You Can Make a Difference Charitable Giving Seminar

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea Community Foundation, Chelsea Education Foundation, and Chelsea District Library are hosting an in-person seminar in the McKune Room at the Library from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. The forum is free; register here.

The seminar will feature four panelists - Kristen Roy, CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ practitioner; Sue Jacobs, CPA; Laurie Brewis, Estate Planning Attorney; and Randy Ross, Vice President Philanthropic Services at the Community Foundation of Southeast Michigan. The seminar will be moderated by Sharee Burkel, President of The QDRO Co., LLC. To learn more about the panelists, click on this link.

Each participant will address the most commonly asked questions they receive regarding planned giving based on their area of expertise. Topics like -Can I make charitable contributions through a will or trust? Can I use my IRA assets for charitable giving, either during my lifetime or as part of my estate? How do I research how charitable organizations spend their collected contribution money? What are the key strategies to maximize your charitable impact?

Attending this seminar will provide an opportunity to learn from practitioners about the best ways to give so you can make a lasting impact.

Time flies! Planning for the future also provides peace of mind, which is a good place to be.

###

The Chelsea Community Foundation is a permanent charitable endowment with assets of over $2.8 million and has invested $1.8 million into the Chelsea Community through grants to 40+ nonprofits since 1995. The Chelsea Community Foundation's mission is to support all things Chelsea - the important work that goes into making Chelsea a strong, vibrant, and welcoming community. For more information, visit www.chelseafoundation.org.

Chelsea District Library is a not for profit organization whose mission is to engage, inspire, and equip through evolving services and resources. The Library currently serves 16,126 residents in the Chelsea area including the City of Chelsea plus Dexter, Lima, Lyndon and Sylvan townships. More than 16,000 individuals visit the Library each month. For more information visit chelseadistrictlibrary.org.

Chelsea Education Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for a broad spectrum of educational activities benefiting the students of Chelsea. CEF has donated $1.1 million in supporting grants & scholarships throughout the Chelsea School District. Chelsea Education Foundation's mission is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the District and by providing scholarships to District Graduates. For more information, visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org.