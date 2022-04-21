Chelsea Ballet to Perform Midsummer Night’s Dream & Collected Works

May 1, 2022

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Ballet Chelsea’s mixed Spring program performance of A Midsummer Night's Dream & Collected Works will take the stage at 2 pm on May 1, 2022 at The George E Potter Center in Jackson, Michigan. Ballet Chelsea would like to share behind the scenes photos of rehearsals, courtesy of Michael Bessom Photography, and a bit more about the Artists behind the choreography.

The program opens with A Midsummer Night's Dream, choreographed by Artistic Director Wendi DuBois. This short ballet focuses on the humorous adventures between the lovers in the human world and fairy realm.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream provides a light hearted welcoming of spring through an amusing adaptation of Shakespeare’s play of the same name. The celebration of spring continues in Act II with a collection of short works choreographed by guest choreographers and DuBois.

Serendipity_WDuBois

Serendipity is a short, amusing dance originally choreographed for Michigan Youth Arts Festival 2022, but canceled due to the pandemic. DuBois hoped to create a “first'' for the festival by presenting a collaborative performance between youth artists, highlighting the vital connection between the dance and music. “We are grateful to bring Practice Room B and Ballet Chelsea together for this performance at the Potter Center”, said DuBois.

PSparling

Featured Artist Peter Sparling, Professor Emeritus of Dance at the University of Michigan, choreographing Vivaldi’s Spring from The Four Seasons. This work continues the thematic exploration of music and nature; Spring is music personified.

The Rising Sea expands a solo choreographed by Hannah Klinkman, a current company dancer with Pilobolus and Ballet Chelsea alumna. The Rising Sea was inspired by the process of creating a costume woven from 250 reused plastic bags and packaging.

The Rising Sea_HKlinkman

JudyJudyJudy _MErickson

Judy, Judy, Judy choreographed by Ballet Chelsea alumnus Michael Erickson was explicitly created for Ballet Chelsea artists. Judy, Judy, Judy, is a celebration of the human capacity for strength and love and a sense of gentleness and empathy.

Ballet Chelsea Artistic Faculty Member Aja Brandmeier's spirited Girl Crazy will conclude the show - a dynamic work that encapsulates the heart of George Gershwin’s musical abilities.

Girl Crazy_ABrandemeier

Tickets for A Midsummers Night’s Dream & Collected Works can be purchased at Ballet Chelsea. Don’t miss this spring performance of collected works! It is limited to one day, one performance! May 1, 2022 at 2 pm.

Potter Center pandemic safety protocols and be found at this link.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea’s mission is to build strong individuals through high caliber training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports us through arts education and outreach.