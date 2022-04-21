Chelsea Ballet Welcomes Amy Fracker to the Team

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea, MI - Ballet Chelsea’s Board of Directors President John Shea is delighted to announce that Amy Fracker will be joining their management team as Executive Director. Fracker comes to Ballet Chelsea with over 30 years of nonprofit leadership, with in-depth experience in nonprofit administration, fundraising, organizational change and program development.

Fracker has supported the arts at a variety of organizations including Riverside Art Center, Ella Sharp Museum, The Henry Ford, and the Jackson School of the Arts where she successfully ran a $2 million capital campaign.

Amy Fracker. Photo courtesy of Chelsea Ballet

Specializing in fund development and program implementation, Amy places high importance on diversity and inclusion for community members to access high quality art experiences.

Amy is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University and is earning a certificate in Fund Management from the Lilly School of Philanthropy at Indiana University.

“I am honored to join Ballet Chelsea as the new Executive Director. I step into this role with respect for the talent and artistry of Ballet Chelsea, Artistic Director Wendi Dubois and the entire staff. I look forward to celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Nutcracker this year, and creating more opportunities for partnerships with the Chelsea community”.

Fracker will be filling the role held by Jean Delwiche, Director of Business Management, who recently stepped down to embrace the next chapter of her life, but who is staying on during the transition.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Ballet Chelsea’s mission is to build strong individuals through high caliber training and performance excellence while giving back to the community that supports us through arts education and outreach.