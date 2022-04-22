Chelsea MI
4-22-2022 10:02am

Weekly Road Work Apr 25 - May 1

We are making great progress on our paving program so far this construction season! Pictured above is the milling of Pleasant Lake Rd in Sharon Township.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Augusta, York, Saline Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry Feb. 21 - April 30
Bridgewater, Saline Arkona Rd between US-12 and Abel Rd Road closure April 5 - until further notice
Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Road closure April 25 - mid May
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - April 30
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - April 30
Pittsfield Lohr Rd between Regents Park Ct and just north of Oak Valley Dr Intermittent lane closure April 26 - May 6
Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure April 12 - May 17
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - April 29
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - May
Scio Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd Daytime road closure March 28 - April 28 (extended)
Sharon Pleasant Lake Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Smythe Rd Daytime road closure April 7 - 29
York Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd Road closure April 7 - May 12
York Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd Road closure April 18 - May 27
York Willow Rd between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd Daytime road closure April 20 - 28
Ypsilanti S Grove Rd between Lakeview and Harry St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti McCarthy St between Knowles St and Conway Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
