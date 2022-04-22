4-22-2022 10:02am
Weekly Road Work Apr 25 - May 1
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta, York, Saline
|Various locations throughout the townships
|Intermittent lane closure for forestry
|Feb. 21 - April 30
|Bridgewater, Saline
|Arkona Rd between US-12 and Abel Rd
|Road closure
|April 5 - until further notice
|Lodi, Scio
|Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Road closure
|April 25 - mid May
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 15 - April 30
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 15 - April 30
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Rd between Regents Park Ct and just north of Oak Valley Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 26 - May 6
|Pittsfield, York
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 12 - May 17
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd
|Shoulder work
|March 1 - April 29
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late June
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Shoulder work
|Mid Feb - May
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Daytime road closure
|March 28 - April 28 (extended)
|Sharon
|Pleasant Lake Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Smythe Rd
|Daytime road closure
|April 7 - 29
|York
|Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|April 7 - May 12
|York
|Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd
|Road closure
|April 18 - May 27
|York
|Willow Rd between Platt Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Daytime road closure
|April 20 - 28
|Ypsilanti
|S Grove Rd between Lakeview and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|McCarthy St between Knowles St and Conway Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.