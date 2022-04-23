Chelsea Police Report, March 2022

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

During March, officers responded to 328 calls for police service, up from 177 last year for an 85% increase. YTD calls are 1,154, up from 528 for the same period last year for a 118% increase.

The report shows the increase comes from two areas: 1) Miscellaneous Complaints which records calls assisting citizens and other agencies, and 2) Non-Criminal Complaints which showed a dramatic increase in traffic stops.

When asked about the increase in calls by Mayor Pacheco, Chief Toth explained it was due primarily to people getting out and around more compared to last year when many COVID restrictions were still in place.

Notable incidents from the police report include one assault, one assault and battery, 23 citizen assists, one sudden death, one death investigation, one wire fraud, four larcenies, and one threat against a school.

Of the CPD’s 52 cases, 32 are open, five are waiting on lab analysis, eight have been turned over to the prosecutor, and seven have been closed.

The complete report can be found at the link below.