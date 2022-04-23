Chelsea Softball Honors Four State Championship Teams

Chelsea Athletics and the Bulldogs softball team honored four state championship softball teams at a home quad Saturday.

Players from the 1982, 1985, 2002, and 2003 team returned to Chelsea for a reunion and were honored at the Chelsea softball field between games.

The 1982 and 1985 State Championship teams

The 1982 team went 33-3 and beat Ogemaw Heights 3-2 in the state championship for the school's first state title.

Members of the team in attendance were Lauri Cobb, Maggie Sweet, Shelly Weber (Walton) Cathy Doll (Norman), Kim Forner (Eder), Missi Lazarz (Radabaugh), Celeste Powell (Klink), Jane Verway (Hill), Beth Unterbrink (Starkey), Ann Weber, and team manager Mary Lazarz (Doering). Teammates unable to attend were Amy Unterbrink, Amy Hume, Donna Popovich, Marty Kovick, Kathy Degener, Julie Patrick, Joyce Roberts, and the late Lisa Beeman and Kim Boyd.

The 1985 team finished as state runner-up in 1984 and finished 37-5 and won its last 16 games in 1985 including a 7-4 win in the state title game against Wyoming Rodgers.

Members of the team in attendance were Beth Unterbrink, Anne Weber, Joanne Tobin, Tina Paddock, Laura Anderson, Jennie Cattell, Chris DeFant, Chandy Hurd, Kris Mattoff (represented by sister Tanya Mattoff), current Chelsea coach Angie DeFant, Karen Weber, Trisha Mattoff, Pam Brown, coach Bill Wescott, and coach Pat Clarke. Teammates unable to attend were Lori Folcik, Kelly Hawker, Cathy Burkel, Michelle Easton, Jill Schaffner, Kelly Stump, and the late Art Cobb.

Both teams were coached by the late legendary Charlie Waller.

2002 and 2003 state championship teams

The 2002 state championship team was an unknown going into the season and struggled early but went on a 29-game winning streak and beat Byron Center 7-4 in ten innings to claim the title.

The 2003 team went 29-4 on its way to the title. They outscored their playoff opponents 44-1 in one of the most dominating tournament runs in state history and beat Comstock 6-1 to claim the title.

Members of the teams in attendance were Jannelle Velcek, Connie Kolokithas, Tracy Carter, Cara Long, Allie Mann, Anna Arends, Cynthia Johnson, Carley Daniels (represented by father coach John Daniels), Missy Morcum, and Jenna Connelly. Teammates unable to attend were Stephanie Crews, Julia Arnold, Alise Augustine, Becky Sprague, Danielle McClelland, and coach Bob Moffett.