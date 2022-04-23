Chelsea Track Teams Sweep Jackson

The Chelsea track and field teams hosted Jackson in an SEC White meet Tuesday and both squads came away with wins over the Vikings.

The boys beat Jackson 90-46 to even their record at 1-1 in the White and the girls improved to 2-0 with a 94-42 win.

Connell Alford led the boys with two first-place finishes in the 1600 and 3200 and was second in the 800.

Regan Plank won the 100 in the first time ever running the race in a meet.

Jackson Dell won the 800 and Colin Wacker the high jump. Parker Olk won the pole vault, Brandon Snyder the long jump, Andrew Sherwood the 400, Ethan Kwaske the 110 hurdles, The 4x100 relay of Snyder, Wacker, Landen Napieralski, and Nick Fisk, Ryan Scott shot put, Aiden McGuire the discus, and the 4x800 relay team of Victor Radu, Hice Jacob, Gabe Muckle, and John Muckle.

Makayla Kegerreis led the girls with wins in the long jump, the 100 and 200, and was second in the 400.

Paiton Doyle won the 800, Trilian Krug the 1600, and Julia Kause the 3200. Molly Mannor won the 100 hurdles, Ava Woodard the discus, Madeline Collins the high jump, Audra Guthre pole vault, and the 40x88 relay team of Madison Morgan, Claire Zarinnia, Kaitlin Kubicki, and Tess Wheeler.