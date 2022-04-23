Chelsea Lacrosse Knocks Off Rival Dexter in OT
The Chelsea lacrosse team bounced back from a loss to East Lansing to beat rival Dexter 10-9 in overtime Wednesday night.
The Bulldogs took a 3-1 lead after one period, but Dexter fought back, and Chelsea led 4-3 at the half.
It remained close throughout the second half, but Dexter tied the game at nine with five seconds left in the fourth to send the game to overtime.
Just 1:40 into the overtime period the Bulldog’s Myles Bieber found the net for the game-winner to lift Chelsea past the Dreadnaughts.
Kellen Ahlstrom led the Bulldogs with four goals, while Bieber had two, including the game-winner.
Ben Potter, Liam Conti, Braylon Rosario, Jon Shemwell also had goals for the Bulldogs.
Chelsea made it two straight wins with an 8-6 victory over Pinckney Friday night.
Conti led Chelsea with four goals. Thomas Dennis picked up a pair of goals, Potter and Ahlstrom one each.
Chelsea improved to 5-1 overall on the season.
Photos by Dawn McCann