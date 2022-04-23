Chelsea Soccer Blanks Jackson

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team improved its record to 1-0-1 in the SEC White after a 2-0 shutout of Jackson Friday night.

The game was scoreless for most of the first half, but Chelsea broke through when Sophie Mitchell found the net with a minute left in the half.

Addy Sinkwitts scored to make it 2-0 in the second half, but it was the Bulldogs defense that did the job by keeping the Vikings off the board. Molly Mannor blocked four Jackson shots to help Bulldog goaltender Klara Kuebler to keep the shutout.

Chelsea improved to 3-2-2 overall on the season.