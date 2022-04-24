Chelsea Tennis Remains Undefeated

The Chelsea girls’ tennis team remained undefeated on the season after sweeping a home quad Saturday.

The Bulldogs finished with 17 points to beat out Stevensville-Lakeshore with 13, AA Huron 11, and Parma Western 7.

Amanda Dosey cruised to three wins at one singles, losing just 6 games in three matches.

The Bulldogs dominated at doubles by going undefeated in three flights.

Amelia Loveland and Adrienne DeLong at one doubles, Meghan Bareis and Megan Boughton at two doubles, and Kendall Spink and Izzy Barkey at three doubles all went 3-0 on the day.

Anne-Marie Begola went 2-1 at two singles, while Ines Grego at three singles and Sarah Tillman, and the four doubles team of Ellie Kuck and Elizabeth McGuire each went 1-2 on the day.

The Bulldogs beat rival Dexter 6-0 earlier in the week.

Dosey (6-1, 6-2) and Haley Hopkins (6-1, 6-0 at four) won easily in singles.

Loveland/DeLong, Bareis/Boughton, Spink/Barkey, and Tillman/Natalie Roeser swept through their doubles matches. Two matches were stopped due to rain.