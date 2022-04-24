Chelsea Baseball Sweeps DH from Jackson

The Chelsea baseball teams continued to struggle to get games in so far this season as the Bulldogs have now had 10 games postponed.

The Bulldogs finally got a pair of games in this week as they swept Jackson 2-0 and 8-7 Wednesday.

Hunter Shaw and Lucas Dunn combined for a two-hit shutout in the opener with Shaw earning the win by striking out ten in six innings and Dunn striking out two in the seventh for the save.

The teams were scoreless through four when the Bulldogs broke through in the fifth. Jason Skoczylas led off the bottom of the fifth with an infield single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Luke Anstead. He then moved to third on a groundout and scored on a two-out single by Robbie Tyson to make it 1-0.

Logan Kilgore reached on an error to start the sixth and scored on a double by Lucas Dawson to push the lead to 2-0 heading to the seventh.

Two Chelsea errors put two runners on with one out for the Vikings, but Dunn struck out the final two batters to end the game.

Skoczylas and Tyson had two hits each and Dawson one for the Bulldogs.

The second game saw the Bulldogs jump out to an 8-0 lead after six, but things got interesting in the seventh as the Vikings scored seven times to make it 8-7. Jackson had the bases loaded with one out, but Luke Anstead got a fielder’s choice and a strikeout to end the game.

Skoczylas led the offense with three hits and three RBI.

Dawson picked up two hits, Gabe Anstead, Jack Cavanaugh, and Matt Gietzen one hit each.

The win went to Dawson with ten strikeouts and two hits allowed and L. Anstead got the save.

Chelsea improved to 3-0 on the season.