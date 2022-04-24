Chelsea Softball Opens with Seven Straight Wins

After reaching the Division 2 state semifinals a year ago, the Chelsea softball team which returns almost the whole team has its sights set on higher goals for 2022.

The Bulldogs finally got to take the field after numerous cancellations and started with seven straight wins this week.

Chelsea swept through a home quad Saturday by taking down Farmington 10-2, Livonia Churchill 12-1, and Holt 9-2.

Bulldogs scored three in the first against Farmington and never looked back.

Bekah Zachrich had a day at the plate with a triple, two doubles, and five RBI to lead Chelsea.

Mya Purdy had two hits, including a home run and two RBI, while Maggie Olaveson had two hits and one RBI. Jenna Ouellette, Andi Evers, Emilee Underwood, Amelia Robinson, and Anna Reisner had one hit each. Underwood recorded 16 K’s for the win in the circle.

Churchill took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Chelsea answered with three runs for a 3-1 lead and cruised to the win.

Purdy had another big game by going 4-5 with a home run and four RBI.

Evers was 4-4 with an RBI and Ouellette added two hits and two RBI. Olaveson, Robinson, and Zoey Monica each had two hits, Dani Wahl and Charlotte Diesing one hit each. Tori Parisho struck out five for the win.

A strong Holt team gave Chelsea a battle for a while leading 1-0 in the third, but the Bulldogs scored four times and pulled away with a pair of Evers home runs for the 9-2 win.

Evers had a monster game with two home runs and six RBI, while Robinson added two hits and one RBI. Zachrich and Monica had a hit and RBI, while Purdy, Ouellette, Olaveson, Underwood, and Reisner had one hit each. Underwood struck out six for the win in the circle.

The Bulldogs swept a SEC crossover doubleheader from Skyline 19-0 and 14-2 Wednesday.

Underwood tossed a three-inning perfect game with seven strikeouts for the win.

Purdy, Zachrich, and Evers each collected three hits to lead the offense. Robinson and Ouelette each had home runs and finished with two hits and three RBI. Olaveson, Megan McCalla, Underwood each had a hit and one RBI, and Monica two hits and an RBI.

Underwood collected three hits and two RBI to lead the offense in the second game.

Ouellette and McCalla had two hits and two RBI and Evers two hits and three RBI. Purdy, Zachrich, Reisner, and Kaylee Partyka added one hit each.

The Bulldogs opened with two 15-0 shutouts of Skyline.

Ouellette, Zachrich, McCalla, Underwood, Monica, and Robinson collected two hits each for Chelsea. Underwood struck out eight in another three-inning perfect game.

McCalla was the winning pitcher in the second game striking out eight.

Zachrich smacked a home run, while Olaveson, Evers, and Monica had two hits each.

Photos by Mike Williamson