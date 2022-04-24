Purple Rose Theatre Returns with Third Installment of Sherlock Homes Series

Cover- Press Photo

By Mike Williamson- STN Reporter

The Purple Rose Theatre reopens this week for its 31st

season with “Sherlock Holmes and the Adventure of the Ghost Machine”, a world premiere by David MacGregor.

The third installment of the Sherlock Holmes series takes us back to London. It’s 1905 and the world is changing as civilization edges toward World War 1.

Nikola Tesla (Rusty Mewha) and Thomas Edison (David Bendena)- both with new inventions that will alter the course of human history- come into the home of Sherlock Holmes as their new inventions go missing. Holmes (Mark Colson) has lost his mojo for solving mysteries and turned into somewhat of a homebody. It is up to his friend Watson (Paul Stroili) and his love interest Irene Adler (Sarab Kamoo) to try to light a fire under Holmes in time to help Tesla and Edison find their new inventions before they end up in the wrong hands. Sherlock’s nemesis Marie Chartier (Caitlin Cavannaugh) returns and claims to be working for the British government and “turned over a new leaf” ……or has she?

While the play references the “Case of the Missing Ear” and the “Case of the Fallen Souffle”, audiences do not need to have seen the previous shows to follow the storyline.

The set takes place in Holmes beautiful observatory apartment of 221B Baker Street as it did in the two previous plays and the costumes bring you back to the time of the pre-World War 1 era.

The action and twists of the storyline are enjoyable, including a shocking scene that will leave fans stunned.

The banter between rivals Tesla and Edison and their anxiety-driven personalities is entertaining and the cohesiveness between Holmes,

Watson, and Adler is magical as always.

The play is directed by Angie Kane. Set design is by Bartley H. Bauer, properties by Danna Segrest, costumes by Suzanne Young, lighting by Noele Stollmack, and sound by Brad Phillips. Patrick Ian McCall is the state manager.

Performances run through August 27, 2022. Be advised that proof of vaccination is required for entry and masks must be worn at all times while in the Purple Rose Theatre.