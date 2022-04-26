CPD Weekly Report 04-26-22

Incident #: 22-1331

Location: 1500 block of S. Main St.

Date: April 22, 2022

Time: 7:49 am

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers responded to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny of wheels and tires from a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant who stated that sometime overnight an unknown suspect(s) had stolen all 4 wheels and tires off of a vehicle parked in their lot. No immediate information was available on a possible suspect(s).

*****

Incident #: 22-1330

Location: 1500 block of S. Main St.

Date: April 21, 2022

Time: 11:11 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to a parking lot in the 1500 block of S. Main St. for a welfare check. The caller stated that there was a person that was in the drive-thru of the establishment and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Upon arrival, the officers located the vehicle described by the caller and made contact with the driver. The driver appeared to have flushed red cheeks and her speech was very slow and deliberate. The driver was asked to step out of the vehicle and asked to take some standard field sobriety tests.

At the conclusion of the tests the driver, a 42-year-old Chelsea woman was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was fingerprinted for the arrest at the Chelsea Police Department and then taken to an area hospital for a blood sample so that it could be sent off to the crime lab to determine her level of intoxication. The suspect was then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail where she would be held until her blood alcohol content is under the legal limit of .08% bac. The case remains open pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and the case is reviewed by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.