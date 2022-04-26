Macon Creek Announces Summer Arts Camp Faculty for Sessions 1 & 2.

From Macon Creek

Nationally and internationally acclaimed artists and educators have joined the faculty for the 2022 Summer Arts Camp at Macon Creek. “We are thrilled to have such passionate and inspiring educators coming together to teach at Macon Creek this summer,” exclaimed Founder and Creative Lead, Kim Tucker-Gray. “We can really see the vision of this camp take shape with the ideas and expertise these educators bring to this experience.”

Three faculty members will serve as lead teachers for each camp session. Session 1 includes Katri Ervamaa, Mark Kirschenmann, and John Goodell for the Instrumental Music Camp. Session 2 features Deena Bryan, Joey Fantana, and Katherine Banks McBride for the Theatre & Dance Camp. Macon Creek plans to announce faculty members for the Visual & Applied Arts Camp (July 25-29) and Vocal Arts Camp (August 8-12) at a later date.

Instrumental Music Camp Faculty (June 20-24)

Finnish-born cellist Katri Ervamaa, DMA, is a multifaceted performer with a special love for chamber music, new music and creative improvisation. She has performed and given master classes throughout North America, Europe and Taiwan. Dr. Ervamaa is on faculty at the University of Michigan’s Residential College, where she is the Head of the Music Program and teaches chamber music and musicianship. She has also been on the cello faculty at the Eastern Michigan and Bowling Green State Universities.

Katri Ervamaa

A composer, performer, and scholar of creative improvisation, Mark Kirschenmann’s pioneering live electric trumpet performances are internationally acclaimed. As a composer and writer, Kirschenmann explores the confluence of composition and improvisation. He is on the faculty at the University of Michigan, where he shares his time between the School of Music (Jazz) and the Residential College, a liberal arts living-learning community. He also directs U-M’s Creative Arts Orchestra, an innovative, creative improvisation ensemble, and the Michigan Youth Jazz Ensemble.

Mark Kirschenmann

John Goodell graduated from Oberlin College and Conservatory with degrees in economics and piano performance, and he completed his Master of Music degree in orchestral conducting at the University of Michigan. John currently serves as Director of Orchestras at Greenhills School in Ann Arbor, a position he has held since 2012. In addition to his work as a Founder & Creative Lead at Macon Creek, he has served as Director of Music & Technology at St. Clare’s Episcopal Church since 2007. John has served as Music Director and Conductor of The Life Sciences Orchestra at the University of Michigan and Conductor of the Ann Arbor Youth Orchestra.

John Goodell

Theatre & Dance Camp Faculty (July 11-15)

Deena Bryan was born and raised in Tecumseh, Michigan and began her dance training at the age of 3 at Tecumseh Dance Workshop. She was one of the first Caravan Kids to tour with Hoctors Dance Caravan in 1993, where she met and assisted hip hop great Devora Cooper Howard. She received a dance scholarship to Oakland University where she studied all forms of dance including kinesiology, choreography and dance history. She was invited to be a part of Jayson Michaels Energy Source Dance Association in 2011 at his National Company Performance as a choreographer and teacher and quickly became a full-time staff member and Energy Source Kids Director teaching all genres of dance in studios all around the country. She is the owner/director of illuminaTe, where she teaches dancers of all ages.

Deena Bryan

Joey Fontana is based out New York City, and is signed to the Daniel Hoff Talent Agency as an actor, specializing in Musical Theatre Dance. He is originally from Sterling Heights, MI, where he earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Musical Theatre Performance from Oakland University in Rochester, MI, where he is now a choreographer for the university’s musical theatre program. When he’s not performing, Joey is an award-winning freelance choreographer/instructor for multiple schools and studios in the Midwest. He is also a guest artist with the Energy Source Dance Experience intensive, where he teaches Acting for Dancers, an Introduction to Theatre class that focuses on the importance of acting in the dance world.

Joey Fontana

Katherine Banks McBride is a Midwest-based actor and educator. Her work as an actor includes theatre, film, commercials, industrials, and voiceovers. Katherine currently teaches drama at Greenhills School in Ann Arbor. As a teaching artist, Katherine uses drama and dance to help students of all ages express themselves with clarity and purpose. In Michigan, she has worked with University Musical Society, EMU Bright Futures, Young Actors Guild, Cranbrook Theatre School, and Motor City Youth Theatre. She is a proud graduate of the University of Michigan and also trained at the School at Steppenwolf and Columbia College’s Teaching Artist Development Studio.

Detailed biographies for our faculty can be found at https://maconcreek.org/faculty.

Enrollment, Cost & Scholarships

We are still accepting applications for all sessions of the Summer Camp. The cost for each 1-week session is $400. Students may reserve their space by submitting an application and a $50 non-refundable deposit online at https://maconcreek.org/camp. Final payments are due before attending the first day of camp. Macon Creek is committed to offering a diverse, equitable and inclusive summer camp. Scholarships are available for families experiencing financial hardship. Inquire about availability.

About Macon Creek

Macon Creek is a picturesque 215-acre campus in southeast Michigan dedicated to the arts, innovation and sustainability. Founded by The Hive Project, a Michigan 501(c)(3) whose mission is to empower artists, educators and entrepreneurs, Macon Creek will sustain holistic creators and programs for generations to come.

