Interim City Manager Garber Resigns

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Interim Chelsea City Manager Amanda Garber submitted her resignation in a letter dated April 25, 2022, to Mayor Pacheco and the City Council.

The letter states,

“Please accept this letter as formal notice that I am resigning from my position as Acting City Manager and Administrative Director with the City of Chelsea, effective May 13, 2022.

“Thank you so much for the opportunity to work as the Administrative Director over the past 4+ years and since February 1 as the Acting City Manager. I have learned a lot and really enjoyed my time working for the City of Chelsea.

“During my last three weeks, I will work with City staff to transition my duties as smoothly as possible.

“I wish the City of Chelsea continued success in the future.”

Ms. Garber has been filling in as City Manager since John Hanifan’s departure on January 31. Since then, the City Council has hired consulting firm Walsh Municipal Services, LLC, to assist in searching for a new City Manager. Walsh’s tentative timeline has the position filled by June 13, 2022.

Ms. Garber gave no reason for her resignation in the letter. The Sun Times News has reached out to her and Mayor Pacheco for comment and is waiting on their response.