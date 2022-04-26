Chelsea Baseball Moves to 5-0 in SEC White

The Chelsea baseball team moved to 5-0 in the SEC White and 6-0 overall after a doubleheader sweep of Pinckney Monday.

The games were scheduled to be played in Pinckney but got moved to Chelsea due to unplayable field conditions.

The Bulldogs scored three runs in the 2-4th

innings to take a 9-0 lead and held off the Pirates for the win.

A Luke Anstead squeeze bunt and RBI singles by Robbie Tyson and Max Herter a 3-0 lead in the second.

Pinckney would load the bases with one out in the bottom of the innings, but Hunter Shaw struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

Chelsea would blow the game open with three more in the third, including another squeeze bunt by Anstead.

Trent Hill and Anstead had two hits and two RBI each to lead the Bulldogs.

Lucas Dunn added two hits and an RBI and Carter Alexander two hits and two runs scored. Logan Kilgore added a hit and run scored and Mason Meads one hit. Shaw struck out five in five innings work for the win.

Two big innings helped Chelsea make short work of the Pirates in the second game in a 17-0 win.

The Bulldogs scored eight in the first and nine in the second to earn the three-inning mercy.

Lucas Dawson had a huge game with four hits and five RBI. He also tossed a one-hitter, striking out six for the win.

Hunter Sciackitano picked up two hits and two RBI, while Tyson and Hill had a hit and two RBI each. Dunn added a hit and RBI and Conner Donajowski had one hit.

The Bulldogs played their first-ever Sunday game and took down Jackson 16-0 after scoring four runs in the first inning and never looked back. They finished the mercy with a 10-run fifth inning.

The teams were forced to play Sunday after multiple rainouts last week.

Dawson had an RBI single and Gabe Anstead an RBI double to spark the four-run first for Chelsea.

Jason Skoczylas led the offense with three hits and two RBI. Dawson finished with two hits and three RBI, while Dunn, Game Anstead, and Hill had two hits and two RBI each. Sciackitano added a hit and RBI and Meads a double. Gabe Anstead picked up the win with four strikeouts.