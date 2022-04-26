Chelsea Softball Rolls to 9-0 on Season

The Chelsea softball team improved to 5-0 in the SEC White after a doubleheader sweep of Pinckney Monday.

Chelsea jumped to a 4-0 lead in the fourth, but Pinckney cut the lead in half with a pair of runs to make it 4-2.

Three straight RBI hits by Jenna Ouellette, Bekah Zachrich, and Andi Evers pushed three runs across to make it 7-2.

Ouellette would extend the Chelsea lead to 9-2 with a two-run single in the fifth and an error pushed one more across to make it 10-2 and the Bulldogs would hold on for the win.

Chelsea was led by Ouellette with three hits and four RBI and Mya Purdy with three hits and one RBI. Evers and Maggie Olaveson added two hits and an RBI. Zachrich and Amelia Robinson had a hit and RBI each.

Emilee Underwood struck out five for the win in the circle.

Chelsea scored ten runs in the first two innings and cruised to a 18-1 win in the second game.

Megan McCalla had a big game with three hits and five RBI, including a home run. She also earned the win in the circle, striking out two.

Purdy continued her hot start with three hits, two RBI, and a home run. Evers added three hits and three RBI and Underwood two hits and four RBI. Zachrich finished with two hits and an RBI and Zoey Monica one hit.