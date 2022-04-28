Chelsea Track and Field Teams Run by Adrian

The Chelsea track and field team picked up another SEC White win after taking down Adrian Tuesday night. The boys clipped the Maples 75-62 in a close meet and the girls cruised to a 97-32 victory.

Connell Alford and Andrew Hilbert picked up two wins each to lead the Bulldogs. Alford won the 1600 and 3200, and Hilbert won the 110 and 300 hurdles.

Nick Spruce won the 800 and Regan Plank the 100. Ryan Scott won the discus, Parker Olk the pole vault, and Brandon Snyder the long jump. The Bulldogs also placed first in the 4x100 with the team of Snyder, Colin Wacker, Johnathan Turnbow, and Nick Fisk.

Ava Woodard swept the shot put and discus to lead the Bulldogs.

Aleya Smith won the 100 and was part of the winning 4x100 Laney Smith, Alyson Baize, Elsa Baize. Eva Dewaele won the 200, Madison Morgan 800, Trilian Krug 1600, and Seren Angus 3200. Molly Mannor won the 100 hurdles and Brooke Matusik the 300 hurdles. Madeline Collins won the long jump.

The Bulldogs won the 4x200 with Aleya Smith, Laney Smith, Natalia DeMea, and Sofia DeMea. Natalia also won the 400, while N. DeMea, S. DeMea, Morgan, and Matusik placed first in the 4x400.