Weekly Road Work May 2-8

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline

Augusta, York, Saline Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry Feb. 21 - May 6 (extended)

Bridgewater McCollum Rd between Braun Rd and Burmeister Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 2

Freedom Saline Waterworks Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 2

Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Road closure April 25 - mid May

Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - late May (extended)

Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - late May (extended)

Pittsfield Lohr Rd between Regents Park Ct and just north of Oak Valley Dr Intermittent lane closure April 26 - May 6

Pittsfield Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure May 2 - 13

Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure April 12 - May 17

Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - May 13 (extended)

Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June

Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - May

Scio Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 2

York Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd Road closure April 7 - May 12

York Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd Road closure April 18 - May 27

Ypsilanti S Grove Rd between Lakeview Ave and Harry St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.

Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.