Chelsea MI
4-28-2022 10:39am

Weekly Road Work May 2-8

Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Augusta, York, Saline Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry Feb. 21 - May 6 (extended)
Bridgewater McCollum Rd between Braun Rd and Burmeister Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 2
Freedom Saline Waterworks Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 2
Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Road closure April 25 - mid May
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - late May (extended)
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - late May (extended)
Pittsfield Lohr Rd between Regents Park Ct and just north of Oak Valley Dr Intermittent lane closure April 26 - May 6
Pittsfield Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure May 2 - 13
Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure April 12 - May 17
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - May 13 (extended)
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - May
Scio Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 2
York Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd Road closure April 7 - May 12
York Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd Road closure April 18 - May 27
Ypsilanti S Grove Rd between Lakeview Ave and Harry St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures April 27 - May 27
