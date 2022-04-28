4-28-2022 10:39am
Weekly Road Work May 2-8
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Augusta, York, Saline
|Various locations throughout the townships
|Intermittent lane closure for forestry
|Feb. 21 - May 6 (extended)
|Bridgewater
|McCollum Rd between Braun Rd and Burmeister Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 2
|Freedom
|Saline Waterworks Rd between Schneider Rd and Steinbach Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 2
|Lodi, Scio
|Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Road closure
|April 25 - mid May
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 15 - late May (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 15 - late May (extended)
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Rd between Regents Park Ct and just north of Oak Valley Dr
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 26 - May 6
|Pittsfield
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Daytime road closure
|May 2 - 13
|Pittsfield, York
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 12 - May 17
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd
|Shoulder work
|March 1 - May 13 (extended)
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late June
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Shoulder work
|Mid Feb - May
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 2
|York
|Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd
|Road closure
|April 7 - May 12
|York
|Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd
|Road closure
|April 18 - May 27
|Ypsilanti
|S Grove Rd between Lakeview Ave and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|April 27 - May 27