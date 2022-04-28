Farmers Market Season is Here!

By Doug Marrin, STN Reporter

Local farmers markets offer a bushel basket of ways to enjoy the seasons. From purchasing food ripened to its peak of freshness in the field to chatting with the growers and artisans selling their goods, the experience is refreshing, wholesome, and healthy.

A big reason farmers markets are growing in popularity is the fruits and vegetables come to maturity in the field, drawing nutrients from the soil instead of being gassed for artificial ripening after sitting for weeks in storage. The difference is in the rich, vibrant taste. Right along with that is people can often browse a range of heirloom varietals not found in the average supermarket.

More and more people want to know the source of the food they consume. A Michigan State University study

showed that some produce travels up to 1,494 miles to get to market. A visit to the local farmers market gives folks a chance to find out the methods used in raising crops and livestock.

Markets are often bursting with the vibrant color of flowers waiting to brighten up any space. Photo Chelsea Farmers Market Facebook.

Farmers markets aren’t just about nutritious food. Artisans display their unique crafts. At some markets, musicians perform for visitors as they browse the booths. With their wide variety of produce, meat, dairy, spices, arts, and entertainment, farmers markets have something that will most likely interest everyone in the family.

Here is a listing of some of the farmers markets in western Washtenaw County, many have their opening day the first weekend in May.

Dexter

Location: 3233 Alpine St. (just off Main St. downtown)

Hours: Saturday 8:00 – 1:00, Tuesday 2:00 – 6:00

Accepts SNAP, PEBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, and Senior Project Fresh

Website: https://www.dextermi.gov/community/farmers_market.php

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cityofdexterfarmersmarket/

Chelsea

Location & Hours:

Saturdays: 8:00 – 1:00 in Palmer Commons (on Main St. in downtown)

Wednesdays: 1:00 – 5:00 in the Chelsea State Bank parking lot (corner of Old US 12 & Main St.)

Website: https://chelseafarmersmkt.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chelseafarmersmkt

Artisan baked goods are often offered in many flavors, shapes, and forms. Photo Saline Farmers Market Facebook.

Saline

Saturdays 8:00 – 12:00 downtown on S. Ann Arbor Street (1/2 block south of Michigan Ave.)

Website: https://cityofsaline.org/?module=Page&sID=farmers-market

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/salinefarmersmarket/

Manchester

Acorn’s Outdoor Market, First Thursday each month 3:00 – 6:00 at Acorn Market, 455 W. Main St.

Website: http://www.acornfarmersmarketcafe.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/acornfarmersmarketandcafe

Stockbridge

Fridays 4:00 – 7:00 in the town square

Website: https://stockbridgemarket.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OpenAirMarketofStockbridge/photos

Ann Arbor

Saturdays & Wednesdays 7:00 – 3:00 at 315 Detroit St.

Accepts SNAP/EBT, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project Fresh, and Senior Market Fresh

Website: https://www.a2gov.org/departments/Parks-Recreation/parks-places/farmers-market/pages/default.aspx

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/a2market/

Westside Farmers Market

Thursdays, July 7th-October 6th, 3:00 – 7:00 in Zingerman’s Roadhouse parking lot.

Website: https://www.westsidefarmersmarket.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/A2WestsideFarmersMarket/

Farm Stops

Farm stops are also a great way to discover local foods.

Agricole in Chelsea: https://www.agricolefarmstop.com/

Dexter Mill: Now offering locally sourced meat and dairy along with other foods. https://www.dextermill.com/

Jenny’s Farm Stand in Dexter: https://www.jennysfarmstand.com/

Vestegaard Farms at 4408 S. Wagner Rd: https://www.vestergaardfarms.com/

Acorn Market and Café in Manchester: http://www.acornfarmersmarketcafe.org/

White Lotus Farms at 7217 W Liberty Rd: https://whitelotusfarms.com/

Argus Farm Stop in Ann Arbor: https://www.argusfarmstop.com/