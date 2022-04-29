McCalla Walk-Off Homerun Moves Chelsea Softball to 11-0

Megan McCalla smacked a two-out two-run walk-off home run to cap an amazing five-run seventh-inning rally and lift the Chelsea softball team over Bedford 11-9 Wednesday night.

Bedford took a 7-0 lead after two innings, but the Bulldogs began to chip away at the Mules lead with a two-run single by McCalla in the third. A two-run single by Andi Evers and RBI double by McCalla cut the lead to 7-5 in the fourth.

The Mules scored runs in the fifth and sixth to make it 9-5. Maggie Olaveson singled in a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the lead to 9-6 and set up the amazing rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Evers drove in a run with a ground-out to make it 9-7 and Bekah Zachrich doubled in a pair of runs to tie the game at nine setting up McCalla’s heroics. On the first pitch McCalla drilled the ball over the centerfield fence and was mobbed at home plate by her teammates as they celebrated the victory.

McCalla went 4-5 with five RBI for the game.

Evers had three hits and three RBI and Zachrich three hits and two RBI. Olaveson had two hits and an RBI, while Zoey Monica and Emilee Underwood had two hits each. Mya Purdy and Jenna Ouellette also had singles for the Bulldogs. Underwood earned the win in relief by striking out nine in six innings of work.

Chelsea scored in every inning as they took the opener from Bedford 12-2.

Ouellette led the offense with three hits and a run scored. Amelia Robinson had two hits and three RBI and McCalla two hits and two RBI including a home run. Evers had a hit and two RBI, Purdy a pair of hits, Zachrich, Underwood, Olaveson and Monica one hit and RBI each.

The Bulldogs travel to Stevensville-Lakeshore Saturday for a doubleheader between two Division 2 state-ranked teams.