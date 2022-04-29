Chelsea Soccer Moves atop the SEC White with Pair of Shutouts

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team moved to the top of the SEC White standings after a pair of shutouts over league opponents last week.

Breigha Vowles scored a pair of goals to lead Chelsea to a 6-0 win over Adrian Tuesday night.

Addy Sinkwitts added a goal and assist, while Erin Dusenbury picked up two assists.

Sophie Mitchell, Kate Krugh, and Katie Wickman on a penalty kick added goals for the Bulldogs. Kyli Milliken picked up a pair of assists.

Klara Kuebler earned the shutout in net for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs made short work of Ypsilanti Thursday night by blanking the Grizzlies 8-0.

Christina Roberts found the net twice for a pair of goals to lead Chelsea.

Sinkwitts, Dusenbury, Molly Mannor, Gabby Dougherty, Kuebler, and Ava Hoffman scored goals for the Bulldogs.

Chelsea improved to 3-0-1 in the SEC White with the wins.