Bulldogs Finishes Three Game Sweep of Pinckney

The Chelsea baseball team moved to 6-0 in the SEC White and tied for the top spot with Tecumseh after beating Pinckney 2-0 Wednesday night.

The win gave the Bulldogs a three-game sweep of the Pirates and moved the Chelsea record to 7-0 overall.

Lucas Dunn and Lucas Dawson teamed up for a three-hit shutout. Dunn struck out six in four innings of work and Dawson pitched the final three for the save and struck out five.

Gabe Anstead ripped an RBI-triple in the second to give Cheslea a 1-0 lead and that is all the Bulldogs would need.

Trent Hill tripled in insurance run in the third with Dunn and Dawson doing the rest on the mound.

Pinckney would load the bases with one out in the fourth, but Dunn struck out two straight to end the threat.

Max Herter, Jack Cavanaugh, Lucas Dawson, and Lucas Dunn collected hits for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs host Ann Arbor Pioneer in an SEC crossover Saturday.