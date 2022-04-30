Chelsea Education Foundation 2022 Grad Year Campaign Asking for Your Support

From D&B Strategic Marketing

Chelsea Education Foundation (CEF) is kicking off its first annual "Grad Year Campaign"

to raise $10,000. The campaign begins on May 2 and closes on June 5 - Graduation Day.

The 2022 Grad Year Campaign celebrates the Class of '22 and all the Chelsea School district grade-level graduates. It allows families and friends the opportunity to recognize not only this year's graduating Class but also future Bulldog Graduates. A suggested donation of $22 celebrates each of this year's graduates and will be used to fund educator grants and student scholarships.

Graduate Jack Krugh and Mr. Orlandi

Future Graduate - Ryan Hepler

During the 2021-2022 school year, CEF funded over $39,000 in grants that helped support the creative endeavors of the Chelsea School District educators. These grants funded building early literacy libraries and Safety Town improvements at the elementary schools; the 8th Grade Washington D.C. Trip, WEB leadership, art, drama, and tech projects at the middle school; and LINK Crew and Independence Hall initiatives at Chelsea High School.

Nick Angel, Chelsea High School principal, remarked, "CEF has provided decades of support for our staff and students. From mini-grants for staff to pursue field trips, student scholarships to attend post-secondary options, and scholarships for students to attend annual traditions like the Washington D.C. trip, the Chelsea Education Foundation has been a partner and great supporter of education here in Chelsea. We are fortunate to have strong community support - CEF is our chief cheerleader. We are very thankful."

"Every year, we are astounded by the quality of the scholarship applications. We are so pleased to be able to fund sixteen scholarships totaling $38,000 this school year," said Lynn Fox, President of Chelsea Education Foundation. "The pandemic has made our annual gala impossible to hold, and innovative campaigns like the "Grad Year Campaign" have become critical to our ability to support the Chelsea School District. The deserving awardees will be announced at Class Night, June 3, 2022."

Help Build a Bulldog Future and Support the Class of 2022 by donating at this link 22GradYear For more information, contact Beka Alter, Event Chair, events@chelseaeducationfoundation.org.

Chelsea Education Foundation congratulates the Class of '22 and extends its gratitude to all who will help meet their 2022 Grad Year Campaign fundraising goal of $10,000. CEF board members and volunteers will be in attendance at both Class Night and Graduation, be sure to stop by to help celebrate the Class of '22. Go Bulldogs!

Chelsea Education Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for a broad spectrum of educational activities benefiting the students of the Chelsea School District. Over the past 30+ years, they have donated $1.1 million to support grants and scholarships throughout the Chelsea School District. Chelsea Education Foundation's mission is to enhance the Chelsea School District's educational experiences by financing projects beyond the resources of the District and by providing scholarships to District Graduates. For more information, visit www.chelseaeducationfoundation.org.