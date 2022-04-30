Chelsea Track Teams Fifth at Mason Bulldogs Invite

The Chelsea track and field teams competed at the Mason Bulldog Invitational, and both came home with fifth-place finishes Friday night.

The boys finished with 56 points in the meet won by Holt with 109.5.

Brandon Snyder set a new PR with a long jump of 20-8” and finished third, while Parker Olk was second in the pole vault.

Ryan Scott was third in the discus and fourth in the shot put, while Aiden McGuire was fourth in the discus.

Bram Hartsuff was third in the 3200, while Nick Spruce set PR’s and finished fifth in both the 800 and 1600. The 4x100 relay team of Snyder, Collin Wacker, Johnathan Turnbow, and Nick Fisk finished sixth, Leo Swager was seventh in the 320, Andrew Hilbert seventh in the 110 hurdles, Jackson Dell was eighth in the 1600 and sixth in the 800, and Ethan Kapolka eighth in the 3200.

The girls finished with 57 points in the meet won by Mason with 130.

They were led by Leila Wells with a win in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 16.22. She was also part of the 4x100 relay that finished third along with Molly Mannor, Eva Dewaele, and Laney Smith.

Ava Woodard was third in the shot put and fourth in the discus, and Mannor fourth in the 100 hurdles. The 4x400 relay team of Natalia DeMea, Madison Morgan, Laney Smith, and Sofia DeMea was fifth, Trilian Krug sixth in the 800 and 1600, Natalia DeMea seventh in the 400, Morgan seventh in the 800, Julia Kause eighth in the 3200, Brooke Matusik eighth in the 100 hurdles, Audra Guthre sixth in the pole vault, and Madeline Collins seventh in the long jump.