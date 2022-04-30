Dexter Baseball Sweeps Tecumseh

The Dexter baseball team capped off a big week by sweeping Tecumseh Saturday.

The Dreadnaughts went 4-1 on the week with the only loss coming to number-one ranked Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

The Dreads scored early and often as they took the opener 10-1 from Tecumseh Saturday.

Dexter scored on a bases-loaded walk in the second and the third saw an RBI double from Brennan Parachek and RBI single by Payton Hendricks to make it 3-0.

The Dreadnaughts blew the game open with four runs in the fourth, including a two-run single by Joey Tessmer and an RBI single by Parachek to make it 7-0 and they would cruise to the win.

Drew Basso struck out five and allowed two hits in six innings for the win.

Parachek and Hendricks each had two hits and two RBI. Cam Rosen added two hits and an RBI, Jonathan Rosevelt and Cole Darby had two hits and an RBI, and Braeden Fuson a hit and two runs scored.

The Dreads took the second game 2-1 with Tessmer and Parachek each had an RBI single in the third to put Dexter up 2-0.

Tecumseh cut the lead to 2-1 in the fifth and Dexter would hold them off for the win.

Six Dexter pitchers combined for a five-hitter. Nathan MacDonell got credit for the win.

The Dreadnaughts opened the week by sweeping two from Lincoln.

Dexter built an 8-0 lead in the opener and had to hold on as Lincoln scored six times in the sixth to cut the lead to 8-6. Brayden Visel set down the Splitters in the seventh to give the Dreads the 8-6 win.

Tessmer had two hits and an RBI and AJ Vaughn two hits and two runs scored.

Parachek, Cole Arnedt, and Fuson each had a hit and two RBI, Garrett Sharp a hit and two runs scored, and Hendricks a double.

Lincoln took a 1-0 lead in the first, but Dexter scored two runs in the fifth and two in the sixth for a 4-1 win.

Tessmer had a hit and two RBI and Parachek two hits for Dexter. Arnedt added a hit and RBI, Fuson, and Tucker Dunn one hit each.

Dexter battled state power Orchard Lake but came up short in the 3-0 loss.

The Dreads outhit St. Mary’s 7-3 with Arnedt leading the way with two hits for Dexter.

Dexter improved to 11-4 overall and 7-1 in the SEC Red.