Chelsea Lacrosse Picks Up Two More Wins

The Chelsea lacrosse team continued its hot play of late and improved to 7-2 on the season with a pair of wins.

The Bulldogs opened the week by taking down Tecumseh 8-3.

Chelsea jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period and a big second quarter lifted the Bulldogs to a 6-1 halftime lead.

The Indians got one back in the third, but the Bulldogs slammed the door in the fourth by scoring two more goals.

Jon Shemwell led the Bulldogs with three goals and an assist. Ben Potter added two goals and Liam Conti a goal and two assists. Kellen Ahlstrom and Thomas Dennis scored one goal each for Chelsea.

The Bulldogs then beat Father Gabriel Richard 7-3.

Chelsea took a 1-0 lead in the first and outscored the Irish 4-1 in the second for a 5-1 halftime lead.

The Bulldogs lead grew to 7-2 in the third and they cruised in the fourth for the win.

Shemwell and Conti scored two goals each to lead Chelsea. Aiden Collins, Ahlstrom, and Dennis scored one each.