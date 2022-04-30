Chelsea Splits Pair with Pioneer

The Chelsea baseball team split a SEC crossover with Ann Arbor Pioneer Saturday.

Pioneer rallied to take the opener 8-7 and the Bulldogs bounced back to win the second 6-2.

Chelsea took a 1-0 lead in the opener, but Pioneer answered with two runs in the second and three in the third to make it 5-1.

The Bulldogs rallied in the fourth with four runs with the big hit being a two-run single by Max Herter. A wild pitch plated Hill and the game was tied at 5-5 after four.

Chelsea would add two more runs in the fifth with three walks and a single.

Pioneer rallied in the two singles and a double to tie the game and retook the lead on a wild pitch to make it 8-7. The Bulldogs put two runners on in the sixth, but a doubleheader ended the threat and Pioneer held on for the win.

Herter finished with two hits and two RBI, while Lucas Dawson, Hunter Sciackitano, and Mason Meads had one hit each.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 4-0 lead after four and held on for the 6-2 win.

Hill finished with a hit and four RBI. Carter Alexander had a hit and RBI, Dominic Searl two hits and a run scored, Lucas Dunn a hit and run scored, and Jack Cavanaugh one hit. Herter earned the win allowing three hits in 6 2/3 innings of work and Dawson came in with the bases loaded in the seventh and earned the save.

Chelsea improved to 8-1 on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson