Chelsea Softball Drops Two of Three at Lakeshore Quad

The Chelsea softball team took part in a very tough Stevensville-Lakeshore quad Saturday and came home with a 1-2 record on the day.

The quad consisted of three D2 state-ranked teams in Chelsea, Lakeshore, and Edwardsburg and perennial Indiana state power Crown Pointe.

A seven-run fifth inning doomed the Bulldogs as they fell to Edwardsburg 12-6.

The Eddies took a 3-0 lead in the fourth and Chelsea cut the lead to 3-2 on a Megan McCalla two-run homer, but Edwardsburg blew the game open with the seven-run fifth.

Andi Evers and Bekah Zachrich smacked a pair of two-run homers in the sixth, but it wasn't enough.

Zachrich finished 3-3 with the homerun and two RBI. McCalla and Evers added their homeruns and two RBI, while Jenna Ouellette and Emilee Underwood each added a hit.

The Bulldogs bounced back to blank Lakeshore 2-0 in a pitcher's duel.

Underwood tossed a three-hitter and struck out 13 as she shut down Lakeshore's bats.

Zachrich and McCalla had run-scoring singles in the first inning to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead and that would be all the scoring.

The Bulldogs collected nine hits but could not push anymore across runs the plate. Zachrich had three hits, while Mya Purdy, McCalla, and Underwood had two hits each.

Chelsea finished the day by falling to Crown Pointe 5-2.

Crown Pointe took a 3-0 lead in the fourth. The Bulldogs got one back in the six with an RBI double by Evers to make it 3-1, but Crown Pointe scored two in the bottom of the sixth to put the game out of reach.

McCalla and Evers had two hits each, while Ouellette, Maggie Olaveson, and Zoey Monica had one hit each.

Chelsea is 12-2 overall on the season.