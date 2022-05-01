Chelsea High School students lend a helping hand to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital

The following is from Chelsea High School:

Chelsea High School Student Council’s annual philanthropy event, “Mini-VictorThon,” came back in a big way in 2022.

The event raised $9,523 for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital as part of a partnership with Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan.

The grand total consists of funds raised over the course of the pandemic, when no event was held, as well as fundraisers hosted by student council throughout the school year. All of this culminated with a four-hour event on Saturday, April 30, complete with Zumba, games, dancing, a cornhole and ping pong tournament, and a performance from Wild Childz, a rock band composed of Chelsea students. The 7-11 p.m. program served as a celebration of the year-long philanthropy effort, and each participant donated at least $25 to attend.

Zumba Hour during the Mini-VictorThon. photo courtesy of Chelsea High School

“We weren’t sure if we would be able to host the event when the school year started due to pandemic safety protocols,” student council adviser Adam Schilt said. “An event like this takes a ton of planning, and I’m proud that our students were able to pull it off in less time than usual and demonstrate what good leadership looks like--it’s all about using our time, energy, and resources to give back.”

The first CHS Mini-VictorThon was held in 2019 and raised $7,000 for the cause. This year’s iteration builds upon that success, and all of the money raised will be used by Mott to fund vital therapies and programs for kids served by the hospital.

Various community partners, such as Jet's Pizza, Cottage Inn, and Smokehouse 52, donated food for the event, while other businesses and organizations pitched in with monetary donations. Chelsea’s student council advisers say that they look forward to expanding this network and growing the program in the future, as it provides student leaders with learning opportunities and a real-world example of how leadership can make a difference.

“We will continue to explore new opportunities for fundraising and will continue building relationships with our community partners who made this event possible,” adviser Melissa Helberg said. “What’s so cool is how student-led this effort is, and we plan to keep it that way!”