Chelsea Golfers Sixth at Gull Lake Invite

The Chelsea golf team continued its strong play with a sixth-place finish out of 21 teams at Gull Lake’s Tom Collins Memorial Thursday.

The Bulldogs tied for sixth with Stevensville-Lakeshore with a team score of 346. Portage Central won the title with a blistering score of 318.

Jace DeRosia led the Bulldogs with an 18-hole round of 78. William Wilhelm shot a round of 87 and Barrett Krueger finished with 89. Ryan Martin shot a score of 92 and David Cole-Heiss 107.

Chelsea easily swept an SEC tri-meet at Inverness Golf Course Wednesday by firing a team score of 151. The easily outdistanced Bedford with 180 and Pinckney 192.

The Bulldogs took five of the top six spots at the meet.

Reed Murray scorched the course with a two-under round of 34 to pace the Bulldogs. Brian Tillman shot 38, DeRosia 39, Ethan Lyles 40, Jack Murray 42, and Wilhelm 45.

Chelsea traveled to Lake Orion Monday for a very competitive invitational with some of the top teams in the state and came home with a third-place place finish to tie with Detroit Catholic Central with a score of 325.

Lake Orion won the event with a score of 311 and Lakeland was second with 316.

Reed Murray led Chelsea with an 18-hole score of 76 to finish tied for third. Tillman shot a 79 and DeRosia 82. Jack Murray followed with an 88 and Lyles 99.