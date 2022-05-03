CPD Weekly Report 05-03-22

From CPD

Incident #: 22-1370

Location: 400 block of Savannah Ln.

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 6:18 am

INFORMATION: While at the station an officer received a telephone complaint regarding an unauthorized charge that was made on the complainant’s credit card. The complainant stated that they had received a text message indicating that their online order from Walmart was complete.

The complainant stated that they had not made any recent orders to Walmart and contacted Walmart to request that they cancel the order. While reviewing her bank information it appeared as if the charge had not been canceled on her bank account. The complainant contacted their bank and the bank requested that the incident be reported to the police. The bank reportedly told the complainant that they would follow up on their end regarding the fraudulent charge. The case was closed pending any further leads on a potential suspect(s).

******

Incident #: 22-1411

Location: 300 block of S. Main St.

Date: April 29, 2022

Time: 5:31 pm

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were requested to respond to the Chelsea Police Department for an assault that had taken place on-site between two male subjects who were present for a civil exchange. Upon arrival, the physical altercation had ended and the involved parties had already been separated. The suspect, a 30-year-old Dearborn Heights man was accused of approaching the victim and confronting him, and knocking his hat off of the victim’s head. After the initial confrontation occurred, words were exchanged and another physical altercation took place where the victim was reported that he was “elbowed” by the suspect. All of the involved parties were released from the scene after the investigation was complete. The case remains open pending review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what if any charges would be authorized.