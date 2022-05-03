Chelsea Softball Bounces Back with Sweep of Adrian

After a rough weekend at a tough Stevensville-Lakeshore quad, the Chelsea softball team bounced back to sweep Adrian 15-0, 13-0 Monday to improve to 8-0 in the SEC White.

The Bulldogs wasted no time getting the bats going with four in the first and six in the second, cruising to the 15-0 four-inning win.

Maggie Olaveson smacked a pair of home runs and drove in four to lead the Bulldogs offense.

Megan McCalla continued her torrid pace at the plate with her sixth home run of the season and four RBI.

Zoey Monica and Jenna Ouellette had three hits each, while Mya Purdy had two. Bekah Zachrich had a double and three RBI and Andi Evers a hit and RBI. Emily Underwood tossed a two-hitter and struck out seven.

The Bulldogs scored in each of the first four innings to run away with the win in the second game.

McCalla smacked another home run and drove in three runs, while Anna Reisner crushed a home run and drove in two runs.

Monica had two hits and two RBI and Olaveson two hits. Evers had a hit, RBI, and two runs scored and Ouellette a hit and two runs scored. Kaylee Partyka added a hit and run scored.

The Bulldogs improved to 14-2 overall and will travel to Dexter to take on the rival Dreadnaughts Wednesday.