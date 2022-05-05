Chelsea Baseball Tops Adrian 8-3

The Chelsea baseball team bounced back from a doubleheader sweep by Adrian Monday to take the third game of the series 8-3 Thursday.

Kilgore drove in a run with an RBI-single in the second and Dunn drove in a pair of runs in the third to make it 3-0.

Three Maple errors in the helped the Bulldogs plate three runs and Trent Hill stole home to make it 8-0 in the fourth.

Dunn was near perfect for six innings but ran into trouble in the seventh when the Maples scored three times. Luke Anstead came in and slammed the door. Dunn finished with five strikeouts and allowed just two hits.

Kilgore and Dunn each had a hit and two RBI, while Jason Skoczylas had two hits and scored two runs. Dominic Searl had two hits and a run scored, Luke Dawson, Mason Meads, and Luke Anstead each had a hit.

The Bulldogs struggled as they dropped a pair to Adrian Monday.

Hunter Shaw was the tough luck loser in the opener, allowing just three hits and striking out nine, but the Bulldogs fell 1-0.

Adrian scored a run in the sixth for the game's only run.

The Bulldogs could muster just four hits in the game with Max Herter, Dunn, Skoczylas, and Anstead each had one hit.

Adrian scored two runs in the sixth to take the second game 4-3.

Hill finished with two hits and two RBI to lead the offense. Kilgore and Jack Cavanaugh each had a hit and run scored, and Anstead one hit.

Lucas Dawson struck out seven and allowed just one earned run but took the loss on the mound for Chelsea.

Chelsea improved to 9-3 overall and 7-2 in the SEC White.