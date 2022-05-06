5-06-2022 7:13am
Weekly Road Work May 9-15
|Township
|Where
|Impact to Traffic
|Timeline
|Ann Arbor
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 5 - 20
|Augusta
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|Augusta, York, Saline
|Various locations throughout the townships
|Intermittent lane closure for forestry
|Feb. 21 - May 13 (extended)
|Dexter
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|Freedom
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 9 - 18
|Lima
|Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 9
|Lodi, Scio
|Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Road closure
|April 25 - mid May
|Lyndon
|Cassidy Rd just south of Roe Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 9
|Lyndon
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|Northfield
|Rushton Rd between 8 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - 20
|Northfield
|6 Mile Rd between Rushton Rd and Sutton Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - 20
|Northfield
|Sutton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and N Territorial Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 5 - 20
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 15 - late May
|Pittsfield
|Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|March 15 - late May
|Pittsfield
|Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12
|Daytime road closure
|May 2 - 13
|Pittsfield
|Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 9
|Pittsfield, York
|Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|April 12 - May 17
|Pittsfield, Ypsilanti
|Various locations throughout the townships
|Intermittent lane closure for forestry
|May 9 - 20
|Salem
|Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd
|Shoulder work
|March 1 - May 13 (extended)
|Salem
|8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 2 - 13
|Salem
|Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 2 - 13
|Salem, Lyon
|Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd
|Intersection closure
|April 18 - late June
|Saline
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|Scio
|Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Shoulder work
|Mid Feb - May
|Scio
|Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|May 2 - 12 (extended)
|Scio
|Eastbound Jackson Rd near Jackson Plaza
|Lane closure
|May 6
|Sharon
|Sharon Valley Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Meyers Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 9
|Sylvan
|Cavanaugh Lake Rd between Kalmbach Rd and Pierce Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 9
|Sylvan
|Cavanaugh Lake Rd between Garvey Rd and Conway Rd
|Daytime road closure
|Week of May 9
|Sylvan
|Unpaved roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 10
|Webster
|Unpaved local roads throughout the township
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 9
|York
|Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd
|Road closure
|April 18 - May 27
|York
|Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 9
|York
|Unpaved primary roads throughout the township
|Rolling operation - dust control
|May 9 - June 17
|Ypsilanti
|S Grove Rd between Lakeview Ave and Harry St
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave
|Daytime lane closure
|Jan. - Nov.
|Ypsilanti
|US-12 & M-17 improvements
|Intermittent lane and shoulder closures
|April 27 - May 27
|Ypsilanti
|Merritt Rd between Munger Rd and Stony Creek Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 9
|Ypsilanti
|Emerson Ave between Holmes Rd and the end of road
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 9
|Ypsilanti
|Outer Lane Dr between Holmes Rd and the end of road
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 9
|Ypsilanti
|Pasadena Ave between Holmes Rd and the end of road
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 9
|Ypsilanti
|Wiard Rd between Michigan Ave and Holmes Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 9
|Ypsilanti
|Centennial Ave between Holmes Rd and Clark Rd
|Intermittent lane closure
|Week of May 9