Chelsea MI
5-06-2022 7:13am

Weekly Road Work May 9-15

Phase 1 of the resurfacing of Lohr Rd between Regents Park Ct and just north of Oak Valley Dr has been completed. We will be back later this year to complete phase 2 of the resurfacing project as a night operation.
Township Where Impact to Traffic Timeline
Ann Arbor Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 5 - 20
Augusta Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17
Augusta, York, Saline Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry Feb. 21 - May 13 (extended)
Dexter Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
Freedom Unpaved local roads throughout the township Intermittent lane closure May 9 - 18
Lima Dancer Rd between Easton Rd and Dexter-Chelsea Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 9
Lodi, Scio Scio Church Rd between Parker Rd and Zeeb Rd Road closure April 25 - mid May
Lyndon Cassidy Rd just south of Roe Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 9
Lyndon Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
Northfield Rushton Rd between 8 Mile Rd and 6 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - 20
Northfield 6 Mile Rd between Rushton Rd and Sutton Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - 20
Northfield Sutton Rd between 6 Mile Rd and N Territorial Rd Intermittent lane closure May 5 - 20
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - late May
Pittsfield Intersection of Textile Rd and Maple Rd Intermittent lane closure March 15 - late May
Pittsfield Munger Rd between Textile Rd and US-12 Daytime road closure May 2 - 13
Pittsfield Lohr Cir between Lohr Rd and Lohr Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 9
Pittsfield, York Intersection of Bemis Rd and Carpenter Rd Intermittent lane closure April 12 - May 17
Pittsfield, Ypsilanti Various locations throughout the townships Intermittent lane closure for forestry May 9 - 20
Salem Intersection of Pontiac Tr and N Territorial Rd Shoulder work March 1 - May 13 (extended)
Salem 8 Mile Rd between Tower Rd and Chubb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - 13
Salem Currie Rd between 7 Mile Rd and 8 Mile Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - 13
Salem, Lyon Intersection of 8 Mile Rd and Currie Rd Intersection closure April 18 - late June
Saline Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17
Scio Intersection of Liberty Rd and Zeeb Rd Shoulder work Mid Feb - May
Scio Huron River Dr between Mast Rd and Zeeb Rd Intermittent lane closure May 2 - 12 (extended)
Scio Eastbound Jackson Rd near Jackson Plaza Lane closure May 6
Sharon Sharon Valley Rd between Sharon Hollow Rd and Meyers Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 9
Sylvan Cavanaugh Lake Rd between Kalmbach Rd and Pierce Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 9
Sylvan Cavanaugh Lake Rd between Garvey Rd and Conway Rd Daytime road closure Week of May 9
Sylvan Unpaved roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 10
Webster Unpaved local roads throughout the township Intermittent lane closure Week of May 9
York Platt Rd between the City of Milan and Willow Rd Road closure April 18 - May 27
York Moon Rd between Saline-Milan Rd and Willis Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 9
York Unpaved primary roads throughout the township Rolling operation - dust control May 9 - June 17
Ypsilanti S Grove Rd between Lakeview Ave and Harry St Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti Foley Ave between Harris Rd and Andrea Ave Daytime lane closure Jan. - Nov.
Ypsilanti US-12 & M-17 improvements Intermittent lane and shoulder closures April 27 - May 27
Ypsilanti Merritt Rd between Munger Rd and Stony Creek Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 9
Ypsilanti Emerson Ave between Holmes Rd and the end of road Intermittent lane closure Week of May 9
Ypsilanti Outer Lane Dr between Holmes Rd and the end of road Intermittent lane closure Week of May 9
Ypsilanti Pasadena Ave between Holmes Rd and the end of road Intermittent lane closure Week of May 9
Ypsilanti Wiard Rd between Michigan Ave and Holmes Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 9
Ypsilanti Centennial Ave between Holmes Rd and Clark Rd Intermittent lane closure Week of May 9
