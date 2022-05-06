Chelsea Track and Field Teams Host SEC White Tri-Meet

The Chelsea track and field team hosted a SEC White tri-meet Tuesday, and the boys came away with a sweep while the girls split their meets.

The boys took down Tecumseh 89-48 and Ypsilanti 128-8, while the girls defeated Ypsilanti 106-27 and fell to Tecumseh 81-56.

Connell Alford led the boys by sweeping the distance races. He won the 800, 1600, and 3200 for Chelsea. He was also part of the winning 4x800 relay with Mo Cugliari, Victor Radu, and Nick Spruce.

Andrew Hilbert swept the 110 and 300 hurdles, and Ryan Scott swept the shot put and discus. Parker Olk won the pole vault and Brandon Snyder the long jump.

Andrew Sherwood set PR's with second-place finishes in the 100 and 200, Colton Kin was second in the 400, Bram Hartsuff the 1600, and Mick Spruce the 3200. Thomas Shemwell was second in the 300 hurdles, Dylan Reeves the shot put, Aiden McGuire discus, Colin Wacker high jump, Nolan Fleszar pole vault, and Shemwell long jump.

The boys improved to 4-1 and will face off with league leading Pinckney in the SEC Finals next Friday for a chance at the White title.

The girls fell to Tecumseh in the showdown between the undefeated teams in the SEC White, but will get another shot at the Indians Friday.

Ava Woodward swept the shot put and discus to lead the Bulldogs.

Trilian Krug won the 1600 and Leila Wells the 300 hurdles.

Second-place finishes went to Wells in the 200, Paiton Doyle 800, Julia Kause 3200, Molly Mannor 100 and 300 hurdles, 4x100, 4x400, and 4x800 relays, Audra Guthre pole vault, and Madeline Collins long jump.