Fundraiser Supports Your Back AND Chelsea High School and Middle School Music Programs

From the Chelsea High School and Middle School Music Programs:

The Music Programs Host Mattress Fundraiser

CHELSEA, MI - If you or someone you know is looking to replace a bed in your home, now is the time. Chelsea HS/MS Music Programs are excited to announce they will be hosting a one-day Mattress Fundraiser on Saturday, May 14th, from 10am-4pm. For one day only, the High School will be transformed into a mattress showroom. For information about the sale, go to bit.ly/beds4chelsea22.

There will be 25 different mattress styles on display in all sizes in styles for customers to try, priced below retail. Adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames, and mattress protectors will be available as well. Brands like Simmons Beautyrest, come with full factory warranties, are made to order, and will be available 2-3 weeks after the fundraiser. Delivery is available. Best of all, the Music Programs benefit from every purchase.

The company, Custom Fundraising Solutions (CFS) first introduced The Mattress Fundraiser to the Cleveland, Ohio market in 2005. The company now has over 100 locations and works with more than 2,000 schools nationwide. The unique business model helps schools raise thousands of dollars in just one day, and to date, the company has given back over $40 million.

What: Chelsea HS/MS Music Programs Mattress Fundraiser

Where:

Chelsea High School

When: Saturday, May 14th, 10am-4pm

Link: bit.ly/beds4chelsea22

Watch this quick video that explains how the Mattress Fundraiser works! https://youtu.be/dtWPNME9W2w

Contact Tyler.Millard@cfsbeds.com or call (616) 460-1872 for more information.