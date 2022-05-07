Chelsea Track and Field Teams Compete at Saline's Golden Triangle

The Chelsea track and field teams took part in Saline's Golden Triangle event Friday and came home with numerous PR's.

The Golden Triangle featured top track teams from the area and around the state and the Bulldogs were one of the smallest teams at the meet that consisted of mostly Division 1 schools.

Despite the size difference, the Bulldogs still had some top finishes and held strong at the event.

Leila Wells had a huge day for the Bulldogs with a second-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 15.95. She also tied for fifth in the high jump and part of the 4x100 relay team that finished eighth along with Natalia DeMea, Eva Dewaele, and Aleya Smith.

Molly Mannor finished with a season best in the 100 hurdles and finished fifth and was ninth in the 300 hurdles.

Ava Woodard finished sixth in the shot put and eighth in the discus, Makayla Kegerreis eighth in the 400, and Trilian Krug eighth in the 3200.

In all, the Lady Bulldogs finished with 15 PR's at the event and six season bests.

Connell Alford led the boys with second-place finishes in the elite 1600 and 3200.

Brandon Snyder won the long jump with a PR of 21'3". Aiden McGuire was fourth in the discus, Parker Olk fifth in the pole vault, and Ryan Scott sixth in the discus and seventh in the shot put. Andrew Hilbert was seventh in the 110 hurdles and Leo Swager eighth in the 3200.

The 4x100 relay team was fifth and the 4x400 relay team was sixth.

The boys set 18 PR's at the meet and four season best times.