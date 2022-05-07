Chelsea Tennis Blanks Five Straight Opponents

To say the Chelsea girls’ tennis team is rolling might be an understatement as the Bulldogs shutout five straight opponents 8-0 last week.

The Bulldogs hosted a tri-meet Saturday and lost just 12 games in a pair of 8-0 wins over Dexter and South Lyon East.

Dexter did not bring the majority of its main varsity players due to Prom Saturday night, but with the way the Bulldogs are playing, it likely wouldn’t have mattered.

Amanda Dosey won 6-1, 6-0 at one singles, Anne-Marie Begola 6-0, 6-0 at two, Ines Grego 6-1, 6-0 at three, and Haley Hopkins 6-1, 6-0 at four.

The doubles teams did not lose a game with all winning 6-0, 6-0. Picking up wins were Amelia Loveland/ Adrienne DeLong, Meghan Bareis/ Megan Boughton, Kendall Spink/Izzy Barkey, and Sarah Tillman/Natalie Roeser.

Against South Lyon East Loveland/DeLong, Bareis/Boughton, and Spink/Barkey all won 6-0, 6-0 at doubles, while Tillman/Roeser won 6-2, 6-2.

Dosey and Begola both won 6-0, 6-0 at singles, while Grego won 6-1, 6-2, and Hopkins 6-0, 6-2.

The Bulldogs used a different lineup to blank Ypsilanti.

Josie Jackson won 6-0, 6-0, Maddi Coy 6-1, 6-1, Julia Hanselman 6-0, 6-0, and Cyprus Gabriel-Menegay 6-0, 6-0 at singles.

Doubles wins went to Emily Heiss/Ellie Kuck 6-0, 6-1, Elizabeth McGuire/Sara Martin 6-0, 6-0, Megan Hayduk/Mary Jordan 6-0, 6-0, and Haley Hilgendorf/Elizabeth Lane 6-0, 6-1.

Chelsea also blanked Lincoln 8-0.

Hopkins won 6-0, 6-1, Coy 6-1, 6-2, Hanselman 6-2, 6-1, and Gabriel-Menegay 6-1, 6-1.

Heiss/Kuck 6-0, 6-1, McGuire/ Martin 6-3, 6-3, Hayduk/Jordan 6-1, 6-0, and Hilgendorf/Lane 6-3, 6-1 were all victorious at doubles.

The Bulldogs opened the week by blanking Williamston 8-0.

Dosey 6-0, 6-0, Begola 6-0, 6-4, Grego 6-4, 7-5, and Jackson 6-0, 6-3 claimed singles wins.

Loveland/Delong 6-2, 6-0, Bareis/Boughton 6-0, 6-0, Tillman/Roeser 6-0, 6-2, and Hanselman/Coy 6-0, 6-0 cruised to doubles wins.

The Bulldogs improved to 12-0-1 on the season.

Photos by Mike Williamson



