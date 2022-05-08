Chelsea Soccer Remain atop Crowded SEC White Standings

The Chelsea girls’ soccer team remains on top of the crowded SEC White standings after picking up a win and a tie in conference play last week.

The Bulldogs and Pinckney are tied at the top with a 4-0-2 record with Tecumseh right behind with a 2-1-3 record. The Pirates travel to Chelsea Tuesday for a first-place showdown with the Bulldogs.

Chelsea battled to a 1-1 tie with Tecumseh to start the week.

The Bulldogs controlled most of the action but only found the net once in the tie.

Chelsea’s lone goal came at the 37-minute mark when there was a mad scramble in front of the Tecumseh net. The Bulldogs had four chances at the net, but the Indians goaltender made three big saves before Erin Dusenbury finally found a loose ball and drilled it home.

The Bulldogs dominated in shots on goal and time of possession, but the Indians kept them out of the net the rest of the game to earn the tie.

Chelsea then took out Jackson 7-2 Friday night.

Dusenbury recorded a pair of goals to lead the Bulldogs.

Kate Krugh, Grace Ratliff, Addie Sinkwitts, Christina Roberts, and Kylie Milliken each added single goals for Chelsea.

Chelsea improved to 6-2-3 overall on the season.