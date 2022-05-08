Chelsea Golf has Record-Setting Week

With the state tournament just around the corner, the Chelsea boys’ golf team is proving why the Bulldogs are the third-ranked team in Division 2 after a record-setting performance this week.

The Bulldogs set a new school record with a score of 143 at the SEC quad at Brookside Golf Course in Saline Wednesday, May 4.

The 143 was a team score of one-under-par and beat the previous Chelsea record of 144.

Freshman Brian Tillman and senior Reed Murray each shot a two-under round of 34 to lead the Bulldogs.

Sophomore Jack Murray shot an even-par 36 and Jace DeRosia shot a three-over 39.

When 39 is a team’s highest score, they won’t lose many matches. They beat Saline with 152, Tecumseh 172, and Huron 173.

Not to be outdone, the Bulldogs fifth and sixth golfers Ryan Martin shot a round of 40 and Ethan Lyles fired a 42.

Chelsea took part in a loaded Grand Blanc Invitational at Warwick Hills Country Club and came home with an impressive 2nd-place finish in the event that featured nine state-ranked teams.

The Bulldogs fired an 18-hole team score of 322, just two strokes behind Division One 11th ranked Northville with 320. The event also featured D2 fourth-ranked Flint Powers, D2 sixth-ranked Orchard Lake St Mary, and D4 top-ranked Everest Collegiate as well as several other ranked teams.

DeRosia and Tillman both fired rounds of 78 to lead the Bulldogs. Reed Murray shot 81, Jack Murray 85, and Martin 93.

Chelsea wrapped up the week by winning a pair at the Pioneer SEC tri-meet.

The Bulldogs shot a round of 155 to beat out Pioneer with 180 and Ypsilanti 294.

Reed Murray tied the school record for a round with a four-under round of 32 to lead Chelsea.

Tillman finished with a round of 39, DeRosia 40, and Jack Murray and Martin each with a round of 44.